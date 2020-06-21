Watch: Tamil film stars fighting Covid-19 in animation video is a huge draw online

The dream of seeing all the Kollywood superstars together in a single frame may have well remained a distant dream hadn’t it been for Madurai-based animator, Kathir Kumaran. (Express Photo) The dream of seeing all the Kollywood superstars together in a single frame may have well remained a distant dream hadn’t it been for Madurai-based animator, Kathir Kumaran. (Express Photo)

The dream of seeing all the Kollywood superstars together in a single frame may have well remained a distant dream hadn’t it been for Madurai-based animator, Kathir Kumaran. Fans have seen them on celluloid risk their lives to battle bad guys, but in the animation video made by the 24-year-old, they swoop in to defeat an invisible enemy — Covid-19.

With over a million views on YouTube, the 11-minute video begins with Thalapathy Vijay single-handedly taking on the COVID-19 monsters before requesting his celebrity friends for backup. Soon, Tamil superstars Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram, Karthi, and Dhanush join the fight. The plot twist towards the end has left viewers wanting for more.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Kumaran says he never imagined he would get this amount of response for his video. “Honestly, I am overwhelmed. I came to know about the popularity of the video after I saw the clippings of it in leading Tamil news channels. The video got so much traction because everyone is at home and they wanted something to cheer them up in this difficult period. In these last two months, every person I met spoke about COVID-19. The conversation revolved around that one topic so I thought why not do a video on this trending topic featuring our Kollywood stars. I started working on this concept on May 13 and finished on June 5,” he said.

Kumaran, a self-taught animator, wasn’t keen on pursuing a career in engineering after graduating from college. He pushed himself towards a full-time career in animation after videos he made during his college days were received well by his friends.

“I started my YouTube Channel in 2016 and my first video was made on a GTA concept featuring actor Dhanush. It was a year later after his movie ‘Maari’ got released. I rephrased the GTA lead character with the ‘Maari’ Dhanush character and it was widely appreciated. I started making videos in GTA set up with actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay, etc,” says Kumaran.

Till date, he has made more than 150 animated videos on various themes, and has over 3,00,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, Kathir Edits.

He says his videos are appreciated because they have two key components — film stars and gaming.

“80 per cent of my audiences are young adults who love games and watch movies. So I made many videos on GTA set-up. After a while, I thought I shouldn’t get stuck in one concept and started making videos on other crowd-pleasing concepts like WWE, IPL and included popular movie characters from other languages like Telugu, Kannada which gave me new audiences from other states too,” he says.

Kumaran says he makes money by creating animation videos for local advertisers and low-budget films. “Initially, I used to complete the videos in a couple of hours but it lacked that professional look so I started spending more time on improving the texture of the character, facial expressions of the character, background colour, music, etc. It will take at least a week to complete a video featuring one character, if it has multiple characters like my latest COVID-19 video, It will take a minimum of 10-15 days,” he adds.

After the video went viral across social media, Kumaran has been receiving praise from film directors, with some of them even promising to include him in their future projects.

So what’s next for Kumaran aka Kathir Edits as he is popularly known after COVID-19? “I am working on a video with locusts as the primary concept. Hope, it will receive a good response like my other works,” he said.

