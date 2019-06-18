Watch: Students fall off overcrowded bus during ‘Bus Day’ celebrations in Chennai

Toggle Menu
The Madras High Court imposed a ban on the celebrations in 2011 owing to public nuisance and threat to road users. Despite the ban, however, students continue to indulge in it.

The Bus Day celebration in Chennai is an annual tradition in which students barge their way into public buses, ride on top of them, troubling the passengers, drivers and disrupting the flow of traffic. (ANI/Twitter)

The Chennai Police detained at least 24 students from Pachayappa College for climbing on buses and hanging from its windows in the name of the city’s infamous ‘Bus Day’ celebrations on Monday. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, several students are seen falling off an overcrowded bus.

Bus Day is an annual tradition in Chennai, during which students barge into public buses and ride on top of them, troubling passengers, drivers and disrupting the flow of traffic.

