Watch: Robbers enter jewellery store in Vellore wearing tiger mask

The Vellore police Thursday released a short CCTV video of a burglary that took place at a popular jewellery store in Thottapalayam. The 43-second video showed a man wearing a tiger mask entering the store at around 12:34 am on Wednesday and spraying some paint on the lens of a CCTV camera installed there.

According to the police, the miscreants drilled a hole in the wall towards the back of the store and made off with 15 kg of gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 8 crore, and some diamond jewellery that was kept on the ground floor of the three-storey building.

The shop was closed at around 10 pm on Tuesday after business hours. The store’s employees informed the Vellore North police after they arrived for work the next morning and noticed the hole in the wall.

Footage of #JosAlukkas jewellery store burglary has been released by the police. In the video, a masked miscreant is seen spraying some paint on the CCTV cameras. As per initial reports, 15 kg gold has been stolen from the outlet located in Vellore. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/FibuIkIBkY — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) December 16, 2021

A team of officials including Inspector General of Police, North Zone, Santhosh Kumar, Vellore Zone DIG AG Babu, SP S Rajesh Kannan reached the spot and carried out an enquiry.

Footage collected from CCTV cameras installed around the area was examined. As part of the investigation, the police is also looking into all the lodges located near the site of the crime.

Sniffer dogs and fingerprint experts arrived at the scene to gather more evidence. A wig purportedly used by the robber was collected near the store.The current store employees as well as those who have worked here in the past were questioned by the department to find more clues.

Speaking to the Indianexpress.com, Vellore SP Rajesh Kannan said special teams have been formed to nab the robbers. “They had stolen the jewellery that was kept on the display. We don’t know if the robbery was committed by one person or a gang. We are checking if instances like this have taken place in the past in Tamil Nadu. Special teams have been formed, we are investigating in all angles,” he said.