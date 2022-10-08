scorecardresearch
Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman buys vegetables from Chennai market

In the video, the minister is seen picking fresh vegetables, and interacting with the public and vendors.

she visited a street vegetable stall outside Leo Coffee house on Kapaleeshwar Temple's Mada street and was seen casually interacting with the customers and the vendor. (Twitter/@NSitharamanOffice)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s halt at Chennai’s Mylapore market came as a big surprise for local residents and street vendors on Saturday evening.

In a video put out by Sitharaman’s office on Twitter, the minister is seen picking fresh vegetables, and interacting with the public and vendors.

The minister was on a day-long trip to Chennai. She visited a street vegetable stall outside Leo Coffee house on Kapaleeshwar Temple’s Mada street and was seen casually interacting with the customers and the vendor. She picked a few vegetables by herself.

The minister was in the city to inaugurate ‘Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam’ – a multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs at Kallikuppam in Ambattur.

Anandam Learning Centre was started in 2018 for children with learning difficulties such as autism, dyslexia, slow learning disability and especially caters to those families who cannot afford specialised care.

