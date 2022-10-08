Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman buys vegetables from Chennai market

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s halt at Chennai’s Mylapore market came as a big surprise for local residents and street vendors on Saturday evening.

In a video put out by Sitharaman’s office on Twitter, the minister is seen picking fresh vegetables, and interacting with the public and vendors.

During her day-long visit to Chennai, Smt @nsitharaman made a halt at Mylapore market where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables. pic.twitter.com/emJlu81BRh — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) October 8, 2022

The minister was on a day-long trip to Chennai. She visited a street vegetable stall outside Leo Coffee house on Kapaleeshwar Temple’s Mada street and was seen casually interacting with the customers and the vendor. She picked a few vegetables by herself.

The minister was in the city to inaugurate ‘Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam’ – a multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs at Kallikuppam in Ambattur.

Anandam Learning Centre was started in 2018 for children with learning difficulties such as autism, dyslexia, slow learning disability and especially caters to those families who cannot afford specialised care.