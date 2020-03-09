Watch: At smart city project launch, Tamil Nadu minister almost falls into sewage pit

Three party functionaries fell into the pit, but were immediately lifted out. Three party functionaries fell into the pit, but were immediately lifted out.

A Tamil Nadu minister narrowly escaped falling into a sewage pit while inaugurating a smart city project in Sellur, near Madurai, on Sunday. Three AIADMK functionaries did fall inside, but were immediately lifted out and did not suffer serious injury.

Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju had been invited to inaugurate a Swachh Iconic Places (SIP) initiative.

The Madurai Corporation has been constructing several roundtanas (traffic Island) across the city. In each of these roundtanas, structures depicting the bravery and rich history of the city have been erected.

After completing the projects in Palaganatham and Vilangudi, the Madurai Corporation officials began Round 2 of the city beautification project under the SIP. The corporation decided to erect a statue honoring Kabbadi players in Sellur. It was this project Raju was inaugurating.

Several AIADMK functionaries and Corporate Commissioner S Visakan were present at the event.

While the Minister was speaking, suddenly, a part of the flooring laid over the underground sewage pipeline collapsed.

Three AIADMK men fell into the pit, but were rescued. According to local reports, close to 15 members were standing on the platform when the incident took place. Officials said there had been a leakage inside the sewage pipeline passing under the roundtana, which had weakened the chamber. Also, due to the overload, the flooring came crashing down.

Speaking at the event, the minister said: “In Madurai, various welfare schemes have been implemented, several roundtanas are being constructed to facilitate transportation. Since there are many Kabaddi players in the city, a statue honoring them will be built in this roundtana at an estimated cost of Rs 42 lakh.”

