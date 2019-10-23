Watch: Huge wooden arch with DMK banners falls on road, misses car by a whisker

A month after Subhashree Ravi, a Chennai techie had been killed after an illegal hoarding on the road fell on her and pushed her on the path of an oncoming vehicle, another incident has come to light.

During the Tamil Nadu byelections in Vikravandi on Monday, a wooden scaffolding, which had been placed across the Thuraiyur-Vazhuthavur road to hold up DMK banners, was knocked down during a strong gust of wind in the constituency. Read in Tamil

A video of the poorly constructed arch, which fell down right after a car passed beneath it on the road, was widely circulated on social media, with users slamming DMK for having allowed the scaffolding to be erected in the first place.

Several users pointed that DMK president M K Stalin had been vocal against the banner culture in the wake of Subashree’s death and yet he had overlooked the scaffolding that had been erected by his party’s cadre.

While nobody was hurt during the incident, Vikravandi police are yet to file a case against the people who had erected the banner.

Following Subashree’s death in September, several political parties in the state, including the ruling AIADMK, DMK and AMMK had directed their cadre to not put up banners and had announced that putting up banners of the party would be a direct violation of norms.