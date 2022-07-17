scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Watch: Chennai’s iconic Napier Bridge gets a Chess makeover

Napier Bridge in Chennai is constructed over the Coovum River and is considered to be an iconic spot in the city for the view it offers.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 17, 2022 8:40:27 am
Napier's bridgeA screengrab of the revamped Napier bridge. (Source: Twitter/Supriya Sahu)

The 44th International Chess Olympiad is fast approaching and with just 10 days left for the event to kick off, Chennai residents were in for a pleasant surprise Saturday as IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu Supriya Sahu released a video of the iconic Napier’s Bridge decked up like a chess board.

Napier Bridge in Chennai is constructed over the Coovum River and is considered an iconic spot in the city for its view.

A glimpse of the newly painted bridge was shot from a car that was driving on the bridge.

Supriya Sahu tweeted: Chennai the Chess Capital of India is all set to host the grand, Chess Olympiad 2022.The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a Chess Board.Check it out. #ChessOlympiad2022 #ChessOlympiad #Chennai

— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 16, 2022

After the video was tweeted, while many Twitter users welcomed the makeover, others criticised the move saying it may lead to accidents.

Recently, Actor Rajinikanth released a teaser video for the 44th International Chess Olympiad scheduled to take place at Mamallapuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

“The 44th FIDE Chess Olympic is happening for the first time in India and that too in Tamil Nadu; it is a proud moment for all of us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the event on July 28,” he said.

The 40-second teaser video titled Welcome to Namma Ooru Chennai features Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rahman and dancers. Parts of the video have a chessboard in the background and participants in black and white costumes.

