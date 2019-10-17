Walk for Freedom 2019: Chennai gears up to raise awareness against human trafficking

In an effort to raise awareness against human trafficking and modern-day slavery, Chennai and nine other Indian cities will join the global discourse as part of the ‘Walk for Freedom’ event on October 19. The event, which is will take place simultaneously in 450 locations across 50 countries, will see participants taking a pledge to end human trafficking.

This is the third time that the awareness drive is taking place in India and the second time that Chennai is participating in the event. Over 5,000 participants have already signed up across 10 Indian cities – Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Shilong, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Panjim. The walk will see participants holding placards about the harsh reality of slavery.

Globally, the event is organised by an international NGO A21. In India, The Movement India, a volunteer mobilisation platform based in Mumbai, is coordinating the event. Both the NGOs, have partnered with 47 colleges, corporates and other NGOs across the country to raise the wall against human trafficking.

In the run-up to the event, the Movement India has conducted over 40 awareness workshops about human trafficking reaching over 4,500 participants across India in the past couple of months. The state government’s anti-human trafficking cell would also be participating in the campaign.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Biju Thampy, the founder of the Movement India says human trafficking is one of the biggest problems in the country and it needs to be addressed earnestly.

“People are not aware that slavery still exists. It’s happening outside our house, in the traffic signals we go pass every day, it is there and we have to raise awareness about this. Citizens should be aware of the forms of trafficking like bonded labour, organ transplant rackets, sexual exploitation, domestic servitude, child marriage, etc. These are some of the areas where human trafficking is happening, if we don’t do something about it today, tomorrow it will affect us as the illegal business is growing every day,” Thampy said.

Event Details

When: October 19 (6:30 am – 8.00 am)

Where: Besant Nagar Beach

Walk route: Starting from and returning to Thalappakatti restaurant via Besant Nagar promenade

Visit www.themovementindia.com for more information.