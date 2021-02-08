VK Sasikala flaunts AIADMK flag again as she returns to Tamil Nadu

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala flaunted the party’s flag on her car as she made her way back to Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru.

Sasikala, a close aide of J Jayalalithaa, returned to Tamil Nadu for the first time since her release on January 27 after a four-year jail term for corruption. Till now, she had been in Bengaluru, where she was treated for Covid.

The ruling party had complained to the police when she was spotted using the party flag after her release. Later, her team was tacitly warned by the Tamil Nadu police. The police department, without naming anyone, in a statement warned of action against those who involve themselves in unlawful activities.

Sasikala was accompanied by nephew TTV Dhinakaran and sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, who was also convicted in the disproportionate assets case and released a couple of days ago. The cadres of TTV Dhinakaran’s party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhzagam planned massive reception for her en route from Jujuvadi (Tamil Nadu border) to her temporary residence in T Nagar, Chennai.

Since Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina beach has been closed temporarily to complete the construction work, Sasikala is likely to visit the Ramapuram garden to pay respect to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and founder of AIADMK, MG Ramachandran.

Security has been tightened up at many prime spots in the city including Poes Garden residence. Barricades have been put up and police personnel are deployed in abundance at the AIADMK head office in Royapettah. Sources said this is an attempt by the AIADMK government to stop Sasikala from visiting the place.

Sasikala, who was convicted in the disproportionate assets case in 2017 was released from the Parapanna Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru on January 27. She developed a week before release and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. After undergoing treatment at the Bengaluru hospital, Sasikala stayed for a couple of days at a resort to complete her quarantine.

Following her discharge, Sasikala drove out of the Bengaluru hospital displaying the AIADMK flag on the bonnet that irked the AIADMK camp. The senior ministers visited the DGP office in Chennai twice within a week to initiate action against her for using the AIADMK party’s flag. Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam said they don’t have any problem with Sasikala returning to Tamil Nadu but they cannot allow Sasikala to use the AIADMK during her travel.

Brushing the Minister’s allegations aside, TTV Dhinakaran said the Ministers are rattled with the arrival of Chinamma. He said the true loyalists of Amma and cadres of AMMK are eagerly waiting to welcome Chinamma. He added that no one has the right to stop Chinamma from using the flag as the case filed by the Sasikala on the ownership of AIADMK is still pending in the Madras High Court.

Replying to the criticism of the AIADMK Ministers, Dhinakaran said the ministers have uttered few things which even the opposition camp will think twice before using them and added that the ministers have forgotten how they were elected to the current positions. “By passing these unpleasant remarks against Chinamma, they are insulting the Amma,” Dhinakaran said.

Meanwhile, six properties belonging to Sasikala’s sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and estranged nephew VN Sudhakaran confiscated to the Government of Tamil Nadu. Both Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi were also convicted in the disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala’s return to Tamil Nadu is being keenly watched for political impact as it comes months ahead of Assembly polls in the state.