‘Visaranai’ fame Auto Chandran helps woman deliver baby on roadside in Coimbatore

Chandrakumar along with her daughter (left) and Visaranai’ director Vetrimaran. (File picture) Chandrakumar along with her daughter (left) and Visaranai’ director Vetrimaran. (File picture)

On Friday, unable to bear labour pain, a woman hailing from Odisha had collapsed near a political party office in Kamarajar Salai in Coimbatore. The people in the surrounding area soon gathered around the woman but were hesitant to provide help. A member of a popular political party in that area soon rushed to the house of M. Chandrakumar (58) aka Auto Chandran seeking help.

Chandran was not present at his house during that time. His daughter Jeeva had tried to call his father but he was unreachable. Chandran was on his way to distribute food, groceries and other necessary items to needy.

A few minutes later, Jeeva received the call from her father asking her to rush to a spot, which is approximately 300 meters from her house.

Jeeva saw quite a few people gathered around a peepal tree situated near the Vinayagar temple. She heard a woman groaning. After asking people to provide the woman some space, Jeeva saw her father along with few women trying to help the pregnant lady. She had already lost a lot of blood and her amniotic fluid had broken down.

Although one of the concerned citizens had called an ambulance, it could not reach the spot immediately.

Without waiting further, Chandran decided to help the woman deliver the baby. He was initially stopped by the woman. However, he convinced her that he could help her deliver the baby.

Minutes later, the woman delivered a male baby safely. Chandran held the newborn baby by its feet and then tapped on its back so that he could start breathing.

Meanwhile, the ambulance had arrived with a doctor and other staff. The woman’s husband and other relatives who are all daily-wage laborers were not able to communicate with the doctor.

Chandran’s daughter helped them understand the situation by explaining things in Hindi. The doctor cut the umbilical cord with the knives and wrapped the baby on a white cloth before handing it over to its parents. The mother and the child were taken later to a hospital for post-natal care.

Chandran’s daughter Jeeva took to Facebook to share the incident. “Since childhood, dad has taught me lessons and gave me more opportunities to experience new things… this was an entirely new experience … which is also given to me by my great inspirational dad,” she wrote.

Chandrakumar had authored a novel called ‘Lock Up’, which was adapted into a movie called ‘Visaranai’ (Interrogation) by filmmaker Vetrimaran. The movie received accolades from all quarters. It was India’s official entry for Best Foreign Language film at 89th Academy Awards. The movie won three awards including the best feature film at the 63rd National film awards. Chandrakumar had written a couple of short stories and had been a social activist for over a decade.

