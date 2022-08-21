scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Villagers oppose proposal to set up new airport, hold protests

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu clarified that nearly 4,700 sq ft of land was required to accommodate big planes, to set up multiple terminals and necessary infrastructure for air traffic.

The proposed site is approximately 68.5 km from the heart of the city Chennai

Villagers of Ekanapuram and other neighbouring localities in Kancheepuram district on Sunday staged a protest against the proposal to set up a new greenfield airport in Parandur.

The protest by the people comes a day after the government clarified that it would award them with over and above the market value of the land that would be acquired for the project.

On Sunday morning, residents, holding black flags and placards, staged a protest against the government’s decision to construct the new airport and raised slogans. One of the placards read “Vendam, Vendam, Vimana Nilayam Vendam (no need, no need…we do not need an airport).”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu clarified that nearly 4,700 sq ft of land was required to accommodate big planes, to set up multiple terminals and necessary infrastructure for air traffic. In a statement on Saturday, he said a high-level technical committee would be formed to ensure that the concerns of the residents are were addressed.

The airport is a necessity for the progress of the state and the government would offer ‘over and above the market value’ to the land owners that would be acquired, he said. He pointed out that Chennai airport which was ranked third in 2008 in passenger traffic dropped to fifth after Bengaluru and Hyderabad reported 14 and 12 per cent growth, respectively.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on August 2 said, a second airport for the city would come up at Parandur near here at an estimated outlay of Rs 20,000 crore that can handle 10 crore passengers.

The airport would have two runways, terminal buildings, taxiways, apron, cargo terminal and other necessary infrastructure.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 10:20:38 pm
