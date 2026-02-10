Vijay’s party blows the whistle after cops silence Chennai match day must-carry

Chennai police barred whistles at the stadium on Sunday, asking fans attending the T20 World Cup match to leave the popular match-day accessory outside along with other prohibited items. (PTI File)

Along with keys, coins and sharp objects, the Chennai police on Sunday asked cricket fans who turned up for the T20 World Cup game between New Zealand and Afghanistan to leave a popular local match-day accessory at the gate — the whistle.

On Monday, the unusual police action took a political turn h Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the new party founded by Tamil movie superstar Vijay, alleging that the move was aimed at undermining their election symbol — the whistle.

Targeting the DMK government, with state elections due this year, TVK general secretary Raj Mohan said: “The whistle sound has echoed in Chennai’s stadiums for years, and even songs have been made about whistles. But now that TVK has been allotted the whistle symbol, they are scared. They would even ban whistles used by bus conductors and traffic police out of fear.”