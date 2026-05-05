Vijay unplugged: A ‘what if’ who emerged as an unscripted force

For years, Joseph Vijay was described as a possibility. A conversation that surfaced before film releases, an afterthought in political speculation, a “what if” that Tamil Nadu had grown used to entertaining and then discarding. On Monday, that conversation ended.
What followed is not merely an electoral victory, but the arrival of something the state has not seen in five decades — a new political force that did not emerge from a split, an inheritance or an ideological school, but from a man who stepped in from outside and was carried forward by recognition before organisation. It is tempting, and perhaps inevitable, to reach for M G Ramachandran. The parallels are visible: cinema, charisma, emotional memory, the conversion of screen presence into political capital. But the resemblance holds only up to a point. MGR was shaped inside the Dravidian movement before he broke away from the DMK to float the AIADMK. Vijay arrived without that scaffolding.
He did not grow into politics. He crossed over. And he did so in a way that, until now, seemed improbable. His campaign was sparse to the point of absence. By most accounts, he travelled outside Chennai for barely 13 or 14 major campaign days, covering a limited number of districts. He avoided the exhausting grammar of Tamil Nadu elections — the relentless touring, the district-by-district immersion, the prolonged negotiations with local structures. For critics, this was evidence of unreadiness. For supporters, it became something else: scarcity as mystique.
If politics is often about visibility, Vijay inverted it. He appeared just enough to be seen, and withdrew enough to be desired. To understand that dynamic, one has to step back from politics and look at the life he was leaving behind — or perhaps carrying with him. Vijay was not just a film star. He was, for decades, an industry. A production ecosystem. A circulation of labour, capital and expectation that extends far beyond the screen: distributors, theatre owners, technicians, daily-wage workers, marketing networks. To reduce that to “a man who lived in a caravan” is to misunderstand scale.
Long before Vijay asked for votes, he had built a relationship. That relationship was not political in the conventional sense. It was built through films — through the lover who arrives late but stays, the man who dances with improbable ease, the character who speaks in punch lines that can be lifted out of context and still feel complete. Over time, those roles created something deeper than fandom: a sense of familiarity. This election suggests that many decided it was enough. There are attempts now to quantify the phenomenon, but it may also miss the central point: there may not be a single explanation. Part of it is generational. For younger voters, Vijay is the first major political figure who does not belong to an inherited past. And part of it is timing. He arrived when the space was open enough to be noticed, but not empty to be obvious. What is clear is this: Tamil Nadu has made a choice that is both decisive and ambiguous. It has elevated a man who did not follow the traditional path, and in doing so, reopened a political imagination that had seemed settled.
Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority.
Expertise
Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews.
Key Coverage Areas:
State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor.
Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties.
Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu.
Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail.
His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism.
Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More