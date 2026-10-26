Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government arrests former education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

The Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) had on September 16 searched premises linked to Poyyamozhi in Chennai and Tiruchi, including his Thennur Anna Nagar residence.

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
2 min readChennaiUpdated: Oct 26, 2026 05:20 PM IST
Tamil Nadu government arrests former state education minister Anbil Mahesh PoyyamozhiTamil Nadu government arrests former state education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Express)
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Former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and senior DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested in Chennai on Monday, hours after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition in an alleged multi-crore fraud involving money collected from private schools in exchange for government approvals.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan dismissed the petition after the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) argued that investigators had gathered sufficient evidence suggesting the former minister’s involvement and that custodial interrogation was necessary.

Poyyamozhi, a close associate of Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and a prominent second-generation leader in the DMK’s contemporary leadership, has been named as the fifth accused in the case.

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According to the CCB, an unregistered association headed by one B T Arasakumar allegedly collected money from private school managements by promising permanent recognition, school upgrades and building approvals during Poyyamozhi’s tenure between 2021 and 2026.

Investigators told the court that more than 177 school managements had come forward and that they had traced alleged transactions totalling Rs 17.26 crore so far.

The police alleged that Poyyamozhi helped establish the association in 2024 through his personal assistant and publicly introduced its organisers at a Chennai event that December.

Investigators further claimed that money collected from schools was handed over to the minister under the description of a “party fund”. The prosecution also alleged that Poyyamozhi had reassured relatives of an absconding accused about his safety, strengthening its argument for custodial questioning.

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Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

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