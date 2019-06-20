Vijay fans compare actor to Dravidian ideologues, receive flak on social media

Toggle Menu
Vijay fans' carry huge admiration for the actor and respect for him is immense—so much so that they started comparing the 'Sarkar' actor with Dravidian ideologues EV Ramasamy Periyar and CN Anna Durai.

Last year, Vijay fans pasted the actor’s posters alongside Dravidian ideologue EV Ramasamy Periyar and former chief minister CN Anna Durai in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil actor Vijay’s followers are not known for understatements. From placing flex boards to pouring milk on the actor’s cut-outs, Vijay fans love for their hero is beyond imagination.

Vijay, one of the highest paid Indian actors, has a huge fan base across the country. The Tamil Nadu-born actor will be celebrating his 45th birthday on June 22nd. Since his upcoming movie’s title and the first look is also scheduled to release ahead of his birthday, the fans are in for a double-treat.

Having begun the countdown for his birthday a month ago on Twitter, Vijay fans also started sharing posters seemingly urging him to join politics. Despite the top actors repeatedly expressing their displeasure and asking their fans not to indulge in such acts, the fans are in no mood to listen.

