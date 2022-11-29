Tamil Nadu: CB-CID files chargesheet against 6 cops in Vignesh custodial death case

The Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) Tuesday filed a chargesheet against six policemen in the case of custodial death of V Vignesh, who died in April after being detained for allegedly possessing drugs in Chennai.

The accused were identified as SSI Kumar, head constable Munab, police constable Pounraj from the Secretariat Colony police station, AR constables Jegajeevan Ram, Chandrakumar, and Home Guard Deepak. They were charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989.

The six policemen were arrested earlier in May but were later released on bail after the CB-CID failed to file a chargesheet against them within 90 days of arrest.

On April 18, two young friends Vignesh and Suresh were detained by the Chennai police during a vehicle-check. They were taken to the Secretariat Colony police station. The following day (April 19), Vignesh developed seizures after breakfast and the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Initially, a case of suspicious death was registered. After an autopsy report which indicated 13 injuries on the body of Vignesh, the case was altered to that of murder.

A police sub-inspector, a constable and a member of the Home Guards were suspended and a probe initially into the suspicious death of the suspect. The case was handed over to the CB-CID following an outcry against custodial deaths.