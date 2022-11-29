scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Tamil Nadu: CB-CID files chargesheet against 6 cops in Vignesh custodial death case

The six policemen were arrested earlier in May but were later released on bail after the CB-CID failed to file a chargesheet against them within 90 days of arrest.

The chargesheet was filed against six policemen (Representational/File)

The Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) Tuesday filed a chargesheet against six policemen in the case of custodial death of V Vignesh, who died in April after being detained for allegedly possessing drugs in Chennai.

The accused were identified as SSI Kumar, head constable Munab, police constable Pounraj from the Secretariat Colony police station, AR constables Jegajeevan Ram, Chandrakumar, and Home Guard Deepak. They were charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989.

The six policemen were arrested earlier in May but were later released on bail after the CB-CID failed to file a chargesheet against them within 90 days of arrest.

On April 18, two young friends Vignesh and Suresh were detained by the Chennai police during a vehicle-check. They were taken to the Secretariat Colony police station. The following day (April 19), Vignesh developed seizures after breakfast and the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

Initially, a case of suspicious death was registered. After an autopsy report which indicated 13 injuries on the body of Vignesh, the case was altered to that of murder.

More from Chennai

A police sub-inspector, a constable and a member of the Home Guards were suspended and a probe initially into the suspicious death of the suspect. The case was handed over to the CB-CID following an outcry against custodial deaths.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 01:45:06 pm
Next Story

Sony brings metaverse to smartphones with wearable motion trackers

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close