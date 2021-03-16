Video of AIADMK nominee R Viswanathan handing out cash to voters surfaces, complaint filed

Former minister and AIADMK candidate from Natham constituency (Dindigul district) R Viswanathan was allegedly caught on camera distributing cash to voters.

In a video of the alleged act, Viswanathan is purportedly seen taking out currency notes from his pocket and distributing them to voters. In the first half of the video, a group of women is seen standing in a row and an alleged AIADMK cadre appears in the frame putting currency notes on each of their plates.

The women had gathered to give a traditional welcome (aarti) to Vishwanathan, who campaigned extensively in the constituency on Sunday.

Former Minister and AIADMK’s candidate for Natham constituency (Dindigul district), Natham R Viswanathan was caught distributing cash to the voters. #TNElections2021 pic.twitter.com/YESn6LkeXw — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) March 16, 2021

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Natham’s incumbent MLA Andi Ambalam, who is seeking re-election on a DMK ticket, said a complaint has been lodged with the returning officer and Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo has also been informed.

“The incident took place at Mulaiyur village on Sunday. He (Viswanathan) went there to campaign and distributed currency notes of the denomination of 50, to almost hundred villagers. We have raised the issue with our party high command as well,” he said.

Dindigul district collector M Vijayalakshmi said the officials concerned have been directed to look into the complaint filed against the former minister at Natham police station by EC’s video surveillance team. The flying squad, along with town police personnel, have reached the area and further investigation is on.