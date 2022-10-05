Victims of job fraud, 13 Tamilians return home from captivity in Myanmar

Thirteen people from Tamil Nadu who were held in illegal captivity in Myanmar (https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/rescue-indians-held-illegally-in-myanmar-tamil-nadu-cm-mk-stalin-pm-modi-8164527/) returned home Wednesday morning. They reached Chennai via Delhi around 2:30 am and went to their respective towns.

Non-resident Tamils Welfare Minister Gingee K S Masthan received them at the Chennai airport and said the government bore all their expenses, including flight tickets.

The minister said these people went to Thailand for IT-related jobs through private recruitment agencies on tourist visas and later they were taken to Myanmar for carrying out illegal jobs online.

“Since they refused to carry out the work ordered to them in Myanmar, they were subjected to a lot of tribulations. The family members of those stranded in Myanmar requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and help them get their family members back home. The chief minister wrote a letter to the prime minister on behalf of the state government and we initiated steps to rescue the people. We are hearing that 50 more Tamils are still in captivity in Myanmar. We will take steps to bring them home as well,” the minister said.

Masthan said the victims who returned do not have full details of the agents who had promised them jobs abroad.

“We request the people to register with the Commissionerate for Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils. I request job seekers to stay vigilant and not fall prey to fake agents. We will discuss the issue with the chief minister and see if we can find employment for these youngsters,” he added.

The returnees informed the media that at least 60-70 Tamils are still stranded in Myanmar. They said that the agents promised jobs as per their qualifications but later they were forced to do crypto scam works.

“Everything was going fine till we reached Thailand. From there, we were taken on a ship to Myanmar. They took away our mobile phones. We came to know that we were in Myanmar only later. They made us work for 16 hours, gave electric shocks, and made us run for several kilometres if we failed to achieve the target,” they added.