scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu presents President’s Colours to Tamil Nadu police

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said the award is a recognition of Tamil Nadu police's commendable service and many achievements.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 1, 2022 6:50:11 am
Chennai News, President's Colour, Tamil Nadu policeTamil Nadu is the only State in the country to have an exclusive Idol Wing, a unit dedicated to investigating into cases of theft or loss of cultural artefacts such as idols, paintings and other treasures of the nation's heritage. (Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday presented the prestigious President’s Colours to the Tamil Nadu police and said it is a recognition of the State police’s commendable service and many achievements.

In a ceremony, Naidu presented the Colours to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Naidu, in his address, said:
“It is indeed a proud moment for every Tamilian and I feel very happy and privileged to bestow this honour on Tamil Nadu police on behalf of the supreme commander of the armed forces of India.” Stalin said the Tamil Nadu police has got the highest recognition by receiving the President’s Colours and it is a honour for not only the Police Department but also the entire State.

Also Read |No monkeypox cases in Tamil Nadu so far, some spreading rumours: Health Minister

The Chief Minister, pointing to a dip in custodial deaths from 17 in 2018 to 4 in 2021, asked the Police Department to create a situation of no custodial deaths.

“I only said that it has come down. I did not say that there are absolutely no custodial deaths.” The President’s Colours is the highest honour bestowed upon any Military/ State police in recognition of its exceptional service of at least 25 years to the nation. The Colours acknowledges the spirit of bravery, courage, commitment, professionalism, integrity, and service to humanity. It is known by many names such as Ensign, Flag, Standards, or Colours. It is popularly called “Rashtrapati ka Nishan”. In 2009, Tamil Nadu had received the prestigious President’s Colours, a police release said.

Naidu said the award is a recognition of Tamil Nadu police’s commendable service and many achievements. “My heartiest congratulations to all members of Tamil Nadu police. This is a recognition of your dedication, professionalism, selfless service and sacrifice.” The Vice- President said Tamil Nadu has the highest number of women police stations and the second highest number of women police personnel in the country. It also holds the distinction of establishing the first women commando force in the country. “These are praiseworthy achievements towards our goals of gender parity and equal rights for all women.” He urged the police to be extra sensitive on matters relating to crimes against women. An emerging area of concern is a sharp rise in incidents of cybercrime and other modern-day offences such as online frauds and transboundary crimes. “Our police forces must be skilled and equipped to deal with these 21st century crimes in an effective and speedy manner,” the Vice-President said.

Tamil Nadu is the only State in the country to have an exclusive Idol Wing, a unit dedicated to investigating into cases of theft or loss of cultural artefacts such as idols, paintings and other treasures of the nation’s heritage.

Also Read |Chennai Power cut today: These areas in Chennai will face a power cut; Check timings here

“Recently, the Idol Wing retrieved ten priceless antique idols belonging to the State from the USA and Australia. This is commendable work,”, he said. “This is my last visit to Chennai as the Vice-President of India, but the boundless love and warmth of the people of Tamil Nadu will keep beckoning me to this place,” Naidu said.

Stalin gave the President’s Colours to Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and on the occasion, police personnel marched briskly in a colourful parade held at Rajarathinam Stadium here. Stalin said Tamil Nadu is a forerunner in women empowerment vis-a-vis the Police Department and it was former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who made it possible. He recalled the appointment of 22 women police personnel including a sub-inspector in 1973 during the DMK regime. Today, there are 20,000 women police personnel, a DGP (Director General) 2 ADGPs (Additional DG), and 14 IGs (Inspector General), he said.

The President’s Colours is a recognition of services rendered by police personnel during the past 160 years. The Police Department was established in 1856 in Chennai, then known as Madras and in 1859 a police Act for the city was enacted, the Chief Minister said. “Hence our police department is a pioneer for several Indian cities.” The Chief Minister, referring to the setting up of the fourth police commission headed by retired judge of Madras High Court Justice CT Selvam, assured police personnel that several measures would be initiated for their welfare after getting the panel’s recommendations.

Crime prevention should be the goal rather than reducing them. Those involved in sexual harassment and offences under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act must be arrested immediately and swift action must be taken, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

“This (President’s Colours) is a matter of pride for police personnel and all of them, starting from Director General to constable would all be presented a police medal,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

3

Jharkhand crisis: All's well, says Congress, but unsure of its MLAs' backroom politics

4

India’s first monkeypox death: Kerala youth had tested positive abroad; probe ordered

5

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raiding his residence

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
India sees first monkeypox death, but here's why you must not panic
Explained

India sees first monkeypox death, but here's why you must not panic

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Express Opinion

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Premium
Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
In LS, inflation up for discussion today, but may get drowned out

In LS, inflation up for discussion today, but may get drowned out

Electoral bonds: Parties mop up over Rs 10,000 crore since 2018

Electoral bonds: Parties mop up over Rs 10,000 crore since 2018

Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

Alia Bhatt is guest at Express Adda today

Alia Bhatt is guest at Express Adda today

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement