Over 1.25 lakh people evacuated as ‘very severe’ Cyclone Nivar set to hit Chennai and northern TN tonight

Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to make landfall on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast late on Wednesday night has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm.

Authorities in Tamil Nadu have so far evacuated about 1.25 lakh people into relief camps in Chennai and southern districts.

Talking to The Indian Express, state revenue minister R B Udhaya Kumar said a total of 4200 camps have been operational from Tuesday to accommodate people evacuated from vulnerable areas. “By Wednesday evening, we evacuated about 1.25 lakh people or 34,884 families to 1486 camps. We will be closely monitoring the impacts and continue evacuation at least till Thursday noon,” Kumar said.

S Balachandran, deputy director general of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Chennai said the weather formation was about 90 km east-southeast of Cuddalore and about 150 km east southeast of Puducherry and 220 km south southeast of Chennai on Wednesday evening. “It is likely to make landfall between Karaikal (south of Puducherry) and Mamallapuram (south of Chennai city) starting from Wednesday night to early hours of Thursday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department in Chennai, the gale wind speed reaching 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph was prevailing over Southwest Bay of Bengal became 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph by Wednesday evening to early hours of Thursday. And the cyclonic storm is likely to take about six hours to weaken after it makes landfall.

North eastern coastal stretches and districts in Tamil Nadu have been receiving heavy rainfall from Tuesday morning. Heavy rain is expected in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts on Thursday as well, said a weather bulletin.

Southern Railway has cancelled at least 10 more train services for Thursday and Friday and all three ports in Chennai have been closed. Several merchant ships had been sent out to outer seas as part of safety protocols. The Chennai International Airport has suspended flight operations from 7pm (Wednesday) till 7am (Thursday).

Ahead of the cyclonic storm, the state government declared a holiday for 16 districts on Thursday. The districts include Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet.

For the first time since the 2015 Chennai floods, about 1000-1500 cusecs of water was released from Chembarambakkam lake on Wednesday afternoon. The volume of water was increased to 5000 cusecs by evening. and may further be increased in the night. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with senior officials have inspected the Chembarambakkam catchment area on Wednesday.

The authorities have ordered total suspension of fishing activities along the coastline as the sea condition was high over Southwest Bay of Bengal and rough to very rough along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh coasts. The Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force deployed multiple teams and rescue ships along the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coastline ahead of the landfall.

In the last decade, Tamil Nadu has faced the impact of several cyclones, including Cyclone Gaja in November 2018, that left over 22,000 hectares of agrarian land with massive destruction, the most intense tropical cyclone ‘Okhi’ in November 2017 that affected the southern regions of Tamil Nadu and Kerala coast, Cyclone Vardah in December 2016 that knocked out an estimated number of 33,000 trees in Chennai city alone, and Cyclone Nilam in October 2013 that led to the deaths of several seafarers in Chennai.

Even as the eastern coast of India has been always prone to cyclonic events as the western coast has rarely witnessed system crossing from the Arabian sea, Cyclone Okhi that led to the deaths of several fishermen in Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala was originated from Arabian sea.

Chennai cyclone helplines: 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24×7)

