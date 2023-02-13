scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
LTTE leader Prabhakaran doing well, says Tamil leader

Asserting that the LTTE leader is doing well, Nedumaran said the announcement would end 'planned' suspicions spread about him. Prabhakaran is all set to soon announce a plan for the dawn of the Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka, he said.

Velupillai Prabhakaran, the leader of Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka is doing well, a top Tamil nationalist leader claimed here on Monday and said a conducive atmosphere prevails for him to appear now, In a press conference, Pazha Nedumaran, a noted Tamil nationalist leader, prefixed his declaration as a ‘true announcement’ and said the international (political) atmosphere and fierce opposition to Rajapaksas by the Sinhalese people in Sri Lanka has created the right conditions for the leader of the Eelam Tamils, Prabhakaran to emerge.

He appealed to Tamils in Sri Lanka and the Tamils living in all other parts of the world to stand together and extend him their their full support. Till such time the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) was powerful, they did not allow any forces inimical to India to find a toehold in the regions held by them in Sri Lanka, he said.

They not only opposed such forces but also have not received any support from such nations opposed to India, he added.

It may be recalled that Prabhakaran was killed in 2009 in the war between Sri Lankan Army and the LTTE. ‘Eelam’ in Tamil denotes the homeland of the Tamil people.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 17:03 IST
