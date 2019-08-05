Tamil Nadu news: Vellore Lok Sabha Poll 2019 Live Updates

Vellore, Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Poll 2019 Live Updates: Vellore Constituency in Tamil Nadu will be having its Lok Sabha poll for the year 2019 today. The election will be contested between AIADMK candidate A C Shanmugam and DMK candidate Kathir Anand.

Both the AIADMK and DMK campaigned heavily for the election in the constituency, with the leaders of both parties addressing the citizens and campaigning for their respective candidates. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam could be seen campaigning for A C Shanmugam, while DMK leader M K Stalin and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigned for cadre Kathir Anand.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday across Vellore today on account of the election.