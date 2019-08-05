Tamil Nadu news: Vellore Lok Sabha Poll 2019 Live Updates
Catch the latest news on Vellore Lok Sabha Poll 2019 as we bring you live updates the election in the constituency, candidates and voter turnout.
Vellore, Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Poll 2019 Live Updates: Vellore Constituency in Tamil Nadu will be having its Lok Sabha poll for the year 2019 today. The election will be contested between AIADMK candidate A C Shanmugam and DMK candidate Kathir Anand.
Both the AIADMK and DMK campaigned heavily for the election in the constituency, with the leaders of both parties addressing the citizens and campaigning for their respective candidates. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam could be seen campaigning for A C Shanmugam, while DMK leader M K Stalin and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigned for cadre Kathir Anand.
The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday across Vellore today on account of the election.
Live Blog
Will win by a margin of 2 to 3 lakh votes: A C Shanmugam
AIADMK-NDA backed cadre, A C Shanmugam addressed reporters after visiting the polling booth at Vallalarnagar in Vellore today. Speaking to the media, Shanmugam said that he win the will the election in the constituency by a margin of 2 lakh to 3 lakh votes.
வேலூர் மக்களவை தொகுதி தேர்தலில் 2 முதல் 3 லட்சம் வாக்குகள் வித்தியாசத்தில் வெற்றி பெறுவேன்
The elections will be conducted in 1553 polling centres from 7 am to 6 pm. The constituency has a total voting population of 14,32, 555, out of which 7,31,099 are women, 7,01,351 are men and 105 belong to the third gender.
Vellore district collector casts vote
The district collector of Vellore, A Shanmuga Sundaram cast his vote for the poll today. Sundaram later addressed reporters and conveyed his wishes to all the first-time voters in the constituency. Sundaram announced that booth slips are not mandatory and said that voters could produce any one of the 11 specified documents for identification at the booths. The collector added that he expected a voter turnout of 75 per cent for the election.
Vellore collector inspects polling booths
Vellore district collector Shanmuga Sundaram inspected the booths in Vellore ahead of the constituency's Lok Sabha election.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning!
Welcome to today's live blog where we bring to you live updates on the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Vellore, Tamil Nadu today.
