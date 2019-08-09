Vellore Lok Sabha election result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting underway
Vellore Lok Sabha election result LIVE updates: Counting has begun at the centre. Follow us as we bring you live updates on the election in the constituency, candidates, voter turnout and counting of votes.
Vellore, Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Poll 2019 Counting Live Updates: The counting of the votes for Vellore Constituency in Tamil Nadu following its Lok Sabha poll for the year 2019 which was conducted on August 5 will be held today. The election. which was contested by 28 cadres, saw a major face-off between AIADMK candidate A C Shanmugam and DMK candidate Kathir Anand. The election in Vellore registered a total voter turnout of 62.94 per cent.
Both the AIADMK and DMK had campaigned heavily for the election in the constituency, with the leaders of both parties addressing the citizens and campaigning for their respective candidates. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam could be seen campaigning for A C Shanmugam, while DMK leader M K Stalin and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin had campaigned for cadre Kathir Anand.
DMK leads with a difference of 1541 votes
As of 9 am, the number of votes gathered by DMK is 34,053 , with AIADMK coming second with 32,511 votes. Currently, the difference between the votes is 1541.
A C Shanmugam leads with counting underway
With counting of the postal votes underway, AIADMK candidate A C Shanmugam is in the lead, with a total of 4486 votes. Coming second is DMK with 3923 votes and Naam Tamizhar with 400 votes.
Ahead of the elections on August 5, A C Shanmugam had announced that he would win the election in Vellore by a margin of 2 lakh to 3 lakh votes.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning!
Welcome to today's live blog where we bring to you live updates on the counting of votes in Vellore constituency today following the Lok Sabha elections on August 5.
