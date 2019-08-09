Vellore Lok Sabha election result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting underway

Vellore, Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Poll 2019 Counting Live Updates: The counting of the votes for Vellore Constituency in Tamil Nadu following its Lok Sabha poll for the year 2019 which was conducted on August 5 will be held today. The election. which was contested by 28 cadres, saw a major face-off between AIADMK candidate A C Shanmugam and DMK candidate Kathir Anand. The election in Vellore registered a total voter turnout of 62.94 per cent.

Both the AIADMK and DMK had campaigned heavily for the election in the constituency, with the leaders of both parties addressing the citizens and campaigning for their respective candidates. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam could be seen campaigning for A C Shanmugam, while DMK leader M K Stalin and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin had campaigned for cadre Kathir Anand.