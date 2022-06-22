scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Collector in Tamil Nadu warns salons on ‘funky’ hairdos for school students: ‘Don’t they have social responsibility?’

The collector has asked hairdressers to stop giving children a haircut of their choice after spotting a few students with "funky" hairstyles at a government school.

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Chennai |
Updated: June 22, 2022 2:50:52 pm
Collector Pandian told Indianexpress.com that students should learn the discipline to succeed in life at schools.(Representative Image)

Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian has issued a warning to hairdressers providing “funky” hairdos to school students after he spotted a few students with such hairstyles during a visit to a government higher secondary school at Kaniyambadi in the district. Tamil Nadu Hairdressers Welfare Association members, meanwhile, have expressed their displeasure over the minister’s warning.

Collector Pandian told Indianexpress.com that students should learn the discipline to succeed in life at schools. “We found a few students having funky hairdos and not wearing uniforms as per the guidelines of the education department. So we acted on that. Discipline is very important. We cannot allow students to act as per their wish violating the rules,” he said.

When asked about the remarks of some of the members of the hairdressers association on the action, the collector asked whether social responsibility was only for the government and not for associations like theirs.

“It’s a collective effort for the welfare of the students. I don’t understand why they are upset. The students are going to their shops to get a haircut of their choice and we are asking them not to do that henceforth. Are they going to act against the order? don’t they also have social responsibility?” he asked.

It is to be noted that last year, the headmaster of a boys’ higher secondary school in Vellore took scissors on his own hands to provide haircuts to class 11 and 12 students who came to the class sporting long hair as they allegedly violated the rules of the institution.

