Vellore: Bike found stuck in fresh concrete, civic body says it did not order remaking of road

Amid a spree of remaking roads in parts of Vellore, the wheels of a two-wheeler were found stuck in freshly laid concrete in the Kaligambal street, leaving the civic body red-faced and netizens laughing online after photographs of the incident went viral online.

Vellore, a smart city, is seeing several of its roads being rebuilt although the commissioner of the corporation said the civic body had not asked the particular street to be remade. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Vellore Corporation Commissioner P Ashok Kumar said the work was carried out without the knowledge of the corporation.

“We were shocked upon hearing the incident, it has brought a bad name to the corporation. This is a blunder and cannot be accepted at the administrative level. No order was issued on behalf of the corporation to relay the road in that area. For relaying a road, a tender has to be issued and subsequent permission has to be sought. Without any knowledge or approval of the corporation, the contractor had laid the road making an understanding with the locals. This had been done in an emergency way. A show-cause notice has been issued to the engineer (of Zone-II) over this incident. I visited the spot and the motorcycle has been removed from the place it was stuck,” Kumar said.

The local residents said they woke up to the rather unusual sight and said the workers, who worked Monday night, had done a hurried work without paying much attention. Local reports said the two-wheeler is owned by one Yuvaraj.