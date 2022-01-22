Chennai: MRTS extension project from Velachery to St Thomas Mount likely to be complete by July

The construction of the long-pending Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) extension project from Velachery to St Thomas Mount stations is on the verge of completion and is likely to be finished by July 2022, according to officials of the Southern Railways.

The 5-km Phase-II extension, when completed, will add three more stations linking Chennai Metro corridors with the MRTS and suburban rail network. The new stations would be Puzhudhivakkam, Adambakkam and St Thomas Mount.

B Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railways, said the extension project is in progress between Velachery and St Thomas Mount and is targeted to be completed by July.

What is the extension project?

According to the Southern Railways, the extension project was initiated keeping in mind the exponential growth of Chennai city’s population. Guganesan said, “The growth in population coupled with faster growth in the number of motorised vehicles in the city poses a formidable problem to the city’s planners for providing a transport system which is quicker, safer, more economical and also pollution-free.”

The Phase-II project and the IRR project of highways are under execution as a combined corridor between Velachery and St Thomas Mount. The MRTS elevated stations runs in the centre median of the IRR from Velachery to Thillai Ganga Nagar Subway and just before the subway, the standalone segment of rail alignment branches off from IRR on the right-hand side, crossing the existing railway line.

“After the railway alignment deflects by a curve to reach the other side of the existing suburban line, it integrates with the new St Thomas Mount station constructed by Chennai Metro Rail Ltd,” Guganesan said.

The Chennai Metro Rail has firmed up its alignment in the year 2008 during its construction so that it integrates its station with the St Thomas Mount sub-urban railway station. This ensures integration of the Metro rail, MRTS, sub-urban rail and long distance rail, he added.

In 2008, the project was announced by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at an estimated cost of Rs 495.74 crore, including land acquisition. The project is being implemented by the state and the Centre with a 66.67:33.33 funding ratio.

However, Guganesan said that due to one segment of the rail alignment branching off from the corridor at the Adambakkam station to the existing St Thomas Mount sub-urban rail station, the revised cost estimate works at Rs 734.01 crore against the originally sanctioned cost.

Who is likely to benefit from this project?

The extension project will cover several residential localities in south Chennai, including Madipakkam, Ullagaram-Puzhithivakkam, West Velachery, Thillai Ganga Nagar, Adambakkam, Nanganallur.

The Southern Railways also hopes that passengers will benefit from the smooth travel from Chennai Beach to St Thomas Mount.

Why has the project been delayed?

Although the project was sanctioned, it has been caught in delays for over a decade because of issues relating to land acquisition. The Southern Railways said that out of the 5 km, 4.5 kms have been completed. The MRTS extension project has been pending for several years because of legal hurdles in acquiring a 500 metre stretch of land near the St Thomas Mount railway station.

As many as 27 private land owners who resided along the proposed route had filed a writ petition at the Madras High Court in 2011 for compensation. “The matter reached the Supreme Court and based on a judgment, the land owners have been given their compensation in 2020,” Guganesan said.

Post this, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) handed over the land in the final stretch in January 2021, and the Southern Railway started construction to link the elevated stretch near St Thomas Mount railway station.

How far has the project been completed?

As soon as the land was handed over, the construction process began to pick up pace. The Southern Railways targets to complete the project by July 2022. Major portions of the project, including the two stations at Adambakkam and Puzhithivakkam, majority of the track line installation and a cabin modification at Velachery station has been been completed. “As much as 65% of the foundation work has been completed,” Guganesan said.

However, according to officials at the Southern Railways, a small portion of 655.02 metre of land is yet to be handed over due to legal heir issues, which might cause a delay to the project. Guganesan said this is the main challenge.