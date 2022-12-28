scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Public transport hit, vehicles damaged in AIADMK bandh demanding statehood for Puducherry

AIADMK secretary (east) A Anbalagan was arrested in the morning and he termed it as political vendetta. DMK and members of the Vanigar Sangam (traders’ union) protested against the bandh.

The ruling All India NR Congress (AINRC), led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, has been urging the Centre to grant Puducherry full statehood.
Many shops and hotels remained closed in Puducherry Wednesday morning in the wake of the bandh called by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) demanding statehood for the Union territory.

Government-run buses did not operate and this caused inconvenience to the public. Though security was stepped up, stone pelting at vehicles was reported in some areas.

AIADMK secretary (east) A Anbalagan was arrested in the morning and he termed it as political vendetta. He claimed that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members visited the police chief’s office Tuesday and lodged a complaint against him leading to his arrest. He said he was not sure whether the government was headed by the AINRC, which is an AIADMK ally, or the DMK.

Former MLA Om Sakthi Segar, who now heads the expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam faction in Puducherry, meanwhile, condemned the bandh and called it a publicity stunt. He claimed that the bandh will adversely affect the economy of Puducherry, especially during the New Year period when tourists flock to the region.

DMK and members of the Vanigar Sangam (traders’ union) protested against the bandh and urged the police to provide security to shops and buses.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 12:17 IST
