TN government withdraws proposal to reduce Vedanthangal bird sanctuary area

Keeping in mind “ecological security and habitat ecology” of the Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has decided to withdraw a controversial proposal that sought to reduce the core area of the sanctuary.

In 2020, the proposal submitted by the previous Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) during the AIADMK government’s rule, sought “rationalisation of the existing boundary of Vedanthangal Birds Sanctuary under section 26-A(3) of Wildlife [Protection) Act, 1972”, paving the way for commercial expansion in the area. The issue then became a controversy.

However, communicating the decision through a letter addressed to State Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu on December 15, Chief Wildlife Warden Shekher Kumar Niraj said that the proposal “may please be considered as withdrawn forever.”

Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu is a paradise for migratory birds. About 40,000 winged visitors from around the world make this place their home during this time of the year. #Vedanthangal is India’s oldest water bird sanctuary. Its upon us to protect and nurture it pic.twitter.com/4u1wAodWC3 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 16, 2021

Vedanthangal, declared as a bird sanctuary in 1936 in Tamil Nadu, is known as the oldest in India, the letter added. The sanctuary was notified as RF (Reserve Forest) in 1963 under the Madras Act 1882. Finally in 1998, the sanctuary was notified under section 26(i) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the letter added.

“Bird census conducted year after year indicated the presence of about 28,000 land and water birds visiting this prestigious wetland sanctuary. Hence, it is felt that if the existing boundary of Vedanthangal Birds Sanctuary is reduced, biodiversity and integrity of the sanctuary as signified by water bird habitat will be adversely affected, which may also result in reduction of water birds and the water regime itself, in the long one. Hence, such a proposal may have bad consequences,” Niraj said.

The 2020 proposal was to reduce the buffer zone of the sanctuary from 5 km revenue land around the lake to 3 km. The first 1 km zone may be notified as a core zone, including the lake. The next 2 km boundary be notified as buffer zone and the outer 2 kms be de-notified, the proposal suggested.

State Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu tweeted that the Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu is a paradise for migratory birds. “About 40,000 winged visitors from around the world make this place their home during this time of the year. #Vedanthangal is India’s oldest water bird sanctuary. Its upon us to protect and nurture it,” she said.