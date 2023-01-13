scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

VCK protests against Governor Ravi, says issue is not administrative but ideological

The VCK cadres, led by party chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan, and Villupuram MP Ravikumar were detained by the police.

Thol Thirumavalavan said the protest is to create political awareness among the public and initiate a dialogue between them over the activities of the Governor and who is behind him. (Twitter/@TholThirumavalavan)
Ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi at Little Mount in Chennai Friday. The Left parties and the Congress also joined the protest.

The VCK cadres, led by party chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan, and Villupuram MP Ravikumar were later detained by the police.

In Premium |BJP’s best-laid Tamil Nadu plans, and the R N Ravi effect

Amid the ongoing tussle between Ravi and the Tamil Nadu government, the VCK leader had earlier announced the party would lay siege to Raj Bhavan Friday demanding Governor’s resignation.

Thirumavalvan said there is a notion that if VCK or other allies of the DMK-led alliance protest, it is on the orders of DMK high command but that is not the case. DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin has already asked his functionaries not to criticise the Governor but the VCK would still go ahead with the protest on its own against Ravi.

“If there was a difference of opinion between the ruling DMK government and the Governor on the administrative grounds, we (VCK) could watch it on the sidelines, but the issue here (between the Governor and the state government) is because of the ideological differences and this is dangerous. It is against social justice, equality and that is the reason why we have gathered here,” he said.

Express Opinion |Why Governor R N Ravi’s actions are inimical to, expose bad faith in, BJP outreach to Tamils

Thirumavalavan said the protest is to create political awareness among the public and initiate a dialogue between them over the activities of the Governor and who is behind him. He said when everyone is leaving Chennai for their respective home town to participate in the Pongal festival, the members of VCK are fighting here in the city.

“Go back to Delhi Governor”, “Get out of Tamil Nadu RSS Ravi” were some of the slogans raised by the cadres during the protest.

Close to 200 police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents during the protest. Citing the examples of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Tamil Nadu chief minister the late J Jayalalithaa, Thirumavalavan said he requests CM Stalin to conduct the next Assembly meeting without the presence of Governor Ravi, who according to Thirumavalavan, is a strong believer in RSS principles.

The VCK leader further claimed that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was creating crises through governors in non-BJP-ruled states.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 19:48 IST
