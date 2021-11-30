scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Watch: VCK leader walks on chairs to reach car in Chennai, trolled for ‘special treatment’

In the video shared by the IT wing of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), party workers are seen assisting Thirumavalavan as he walks on the steel chairs to reach his vehicle.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
November 30, 2021 2:14:50 pm
Sources said the Thirumavalavan was about to leave for New Delhi and hence to avoid getting wet he had decided to walk over the chairs. (Screengrab)

To avoid getting his feet wet in the floodwaters, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thirumavalavan was found walking on steel chairs to reach his car. However, after a video went viral on social media, people started questioning the leader for getting a “special treatment”.

Heavy rains in the last few days in Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu resulted in flooding in many areas and the situation was no different in the VCK office in Velachery.

Sources said he was about to leave for New Delhi and hence to avoid getting wet, he decided to walk on the chairs.

While Chief Minister M K Stalin and others are inspecting the rain-affected areas on a daily basis, this video has created a controversy.

Meanwhile, VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu took to Twitter Monday and said their leader has been living at a modest house in Velachery for the past 15 years.

He added that the party workers set up chairs to ensure their leader doesn’t walk in the water. “Those with a political vendetta and poor knowledge are trolling this,” he added.

