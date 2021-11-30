Watch: VCK leader walks on chairs to reach car in Chennai, trolled for ‘special treatment’

November 30, 2021 2:14:50 pm
To avoid getting his feet wet in the floodwaters, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thirumavalavan was found walking on steel chairs to reach his car. However, after a video went viral on social media, people started questioning the leader for getting a “special treatment”.
Heavy rains in the last few days in Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu resulted in flooding in many areas and the situation was no different in the VCK office in Velachery.
In the video shared by the IT wing of VCK, party workers are seen assisting Thirumavalavan as he walks on the steel chairs to reach his vehicle. Sources said he was about to leave for New Delhi and hence to avoid getting wet, he decided to walk on the chairs.
என்ன @thirumaofficial சார்? கூட இருக்குறவங்கள இப்படி தான் நடத்துவீங்களா?
சமூக நீதி, சமத்துவம்னு கம்பு சுத்துறதெல்லாம் சும்மா தானா? மழை தண்ணில கால் வச்சு உங்களால நடக்க முடியாம பூர்வ குடி மக்களை அதிகாரம் பண்ணலாமா.
அடங்கமறு!
அத்துமீறு!
இதுக்கெல்லாம் அர்த்தம் இதுதானா?🤔 pic.twitter.com/mzkfKAQXVK
— Vinoj P Selvam (@VinojBJP) November 29, 2021
While Chief Minister M K Stalin and others are inspecting the rain-affected areas on a daily basis, this video has created a controversy.
Meanwhile, VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu took to Twitter Monday and said their leader has been living at a modest house in Velachery for the past 15 years.
வேளச்சேரியில் மருதம் ஆசிரியர் பயிற்சி பள்ளியில் உள்ள ஓர் அறையில் தான் எமது தலைவர் @thirumaofficial கடந்த15 ஆண்டுகளாக தங்கி வருகிறார்.கடந்த 2015 ஆம் ஆண்டு பெய்த மழையில் எப்படி கீழ்த்தளம் முழுக்க தண்ணீர் புகுந்ததோ,அப்படி தான் இந்த ஆண்டும்.
ஒரு தலைவர் நினைத்தால் சொகுசு ஓட்டலில் pic.twitter.com/68JsM68kn9
— வன்னி அரசு (@VanniArasu_VCK) November 29, 2021
He added that the party workers set up chairs to ensure their leader doesn’t walk in the water. “Those with a political vendetta and poor knowledge are trolling this,” he added.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-