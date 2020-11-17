Vasan Eye Care founder Dr AM Arun dies in Chennai

Starting his career by taking over a small medical shop in Tiruchirappalli, Arun earned a reputation of over 60 years and went on to build a network of eye care hospitals in multiple locations.

Dr AM Arun, the founder of Vasan Eye Care, died in Chennai on Monday morning. The cause of death is still unclear.

According to reports. Arun (51) suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Monday morning and was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai where he was pronounced dead. According to PTI, the police, quoting preliminary inputs, said the death appeared to be only of natural causes. However, few other media reports suggested that Arun died by suicide.

A case of suspicious death has been registered by the city police. The body was sent to the Omandurar Multi-Specialty Hospital for postmortem.

“He (Dr. Arun) was found motionless in his home and was rushed to a hospital. We understand from the inputs that his death was not by suicide,” a senior police official told PTI.

Starting his career by taking over a small medical shop in Tiruchirappalli, Arun earned a reputation of over 60 years and went on to build a network of eye care hospitals in multiple locations. The healthcare group, which includes Vasan Healthcare Private Limited and Vasan Medical Centre (India) Private Limited, had faced searches by the income tax department on their premises and an appeal connected to the proceedings also was filed in the Madras High Court.

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga, Karti P Chidambaram said he is “saddened by the untimely passing away” of Arun. “He was a pioneer who envisioned & built a great company which attracted big PE @Sequoia_India @sequoia @Temasek, unfortunately, was hounded by agencies for collateral purposes. RIP,” he tweeted.

(With PTI Inputs)

