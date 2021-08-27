scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 27, 2021
Must Read

Varsity row: AIADMK stages walkout in TN Assembly

Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the DMK cannot stand the fact that it is named after Amma and was therefore are linking the institution with Annamalai university.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 27, 2021 11:13:28 am
Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu AssemblyPalaniswami said that during a debate in the Assembly on Thursday, his party MLA and former Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan requested the government that the institution in Villupuram should continue functioning, named after the late CM. (Twitter/@ANI)

The Opposition AIADMK on Thursday staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly, protesting against the government’s decision to link a varsity in Villupuram, named after late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa with the Annamalai University and charged “political vendetta” behind the move by the DMK government in the state.

Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said the late Jayalalithaa had ushered in a “revolution” in the education sector in the state as chief minister and in recognition of her efforts, the previous AIADMK government had decided to name the varsity after her, which had also received the Governor’s nod. A Vice-Chancellor was also appointed but there was a change of regime following the April 6 Assembly polls.

Also Read |How can Thiruvalluvar varsity admit students outside ambit: Madras HC

Palaniswami said that during a debate in the Assembly on Thursday, his party MLA and former Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan requested the government that the institution in Villupuram should continue functioning, named after the late CM.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“But the Higher Education Minister (K Ponmudy) said the varsity will be linked with Annamalai university. So we walked out,” the LoP told reporters at the premises of Kalaivanar Arangam, where the Assembly is currently on.

Also Read |Madras HC quashes Thiruvalluvar Varsity notification

“Certainly, it is (due to) political vendetta,” he said in response to a query.

Click here for more

He alleged that the DMK cannot stand the fact that it is named after Amma and was therefore are linking the institution with Annamalai university.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X