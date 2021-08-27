Varsity row: AIADMK stages walkout in TN Assembly

The Opposition AIADMK on Thursday staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly, protesting against the government’s decision to link a varsity in Villupuram, named after late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa with the Annamalai University and charged “political vendetta” behind the move by the DMK government in the state.

Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said the late Jayalalithaa had ushered in a “revolution” in the education sector in the state as chief minister and in recognition of her efforts, the previous AIADMK government had decided to name the varsity after her, which had also received the Governor’s nod. A Vice-Chancellor was also appointed but there was a change of regime following the April 6 Assembly polls.

Also Read | How can Thiruvalluvar varsity admit students outside ambit: Madras HC

Palaniswami said that during a debate in the Assembly on Thursday, his party MLA and former Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan requested the government that the institution in Villupuram should continue functioning, named after the late CM.

“But the Higher Education Minister (K Ponmudy) said the varsity will be linked with Annamalai university. So we walked out,” the LoP told reporters at the premises of Kalaivanar Arangam, where the Assembly is currently on.

Also Read | Madras HC quashes Thiruvalluvar Varsity notification

“Certainly, it is (due to) political vendetta,” he said in response to a query.

He alleged that the DMK cannot stand the fact that it is named after Amma and was therefore are linking the institution with Annamalai university.