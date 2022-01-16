Chennai: Vandalur Zoo shut as 80 employees test positive for Covid-19

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, also known as the Vandalur zoo, has been shut after 80 employees tested positive for Covid-19.

V Karunapriya, the director of the zoo, while confirming it said, “We had organised RT-PCR tests for our workers on Thursday because of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases across the state. The zoo keepers are in close proximity to the animals. The results came back on Saturday and around 80 people have tested positive.” She added that the patients are asymptomatic and are being treated.

As such, the Vandalur zoo will remain closed till January 31, a statement by the authorities read. The situation would be reviewed on January 31 and an appropriate decision shall be taken after it, it added.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 23,989 new cases and 11 deaths. This took the total number of cases reported so far to 29,15,948 and the death toll to 36,967. Out of this, Chennai recorded 8,989 cases. The Tamil Nadu government has imposed Covid-19 restrictions including night curfew everyday, and a total lockdown every Sunday.