Vadapalani temple EO told to act against civic official

The Madras High Court has directed the Executive Officer of the famous Murugan temple in Vadapalani here to take appropriate action against an executive engineer attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation for constructing a building without necessary permission to accommodate government offices and keeping it vacant for years together.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction on Monday while disposing of a writ petition from N G Deivakadatcham of the same area praying for a direction to the authorities concerned to consider his representations sent in December 2020.

Earlier, the government advocate submitted that the representations had already been taken on file and the Joint Commissioner /Executive Officer of the temple was in the process of initiating action against V Periyasamy, the Executive Engineer in Kodambakkam.

“Taking into consideration the facts and circumstances of the case and the submissions made by the government counsel and the written instructions received in this regard, there shall be a direction to the Joint Commissioner/Executive Officer of the temple to proceed further with the matter after affording an opportunity to him and take action strictly in accordance with law within four weeks,” the judge said.