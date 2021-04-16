Vaccination picks up in Tamil Nadu as 2,17,666 get inoculated on Thursday

Tamil Nadu vaccinated 2,17,666 people on Thursday, the highest so far.

A total of 85,111 people above the age of 60 and 1,15,970 above 45 years with co-morbidities were administered the vaccines. So far, 43,90,629 individuals have been vaccinated in the state.

The inoculation drive has been ramped up owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases. Hospitals and primary healthcare centres witnessed long queues as people waited to get their shots. Social distancing went for a toss in most of these centres as there were no officials to regulate the crowd.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported its highest single-day spike of 7,987 cases, taking the cumulative count beyond 9.62 lakh. With 29 fatalities on Thursday, the death toll reached 12,999. Chennai clocked 2,558 fresh cases, the highest among all the districts.

There are 58,097 active cases in Tamil Nadu. With the increase in the number of cases, state Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam briefed Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on the prevailing situation and measures initiated to contain the virus spread.

“The number of cases in Tamil Nadu is not so high as in other states,” Radhakrishnan said. He also said the upcoming two weeks are very crucial and everyone should adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

Do not trust the fake news about COVID-19 lockdown that are being forwarded. Follow, Greater Chennai Corporation’s official social media handles to keep you posted about the latest updates. #Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/yrXZjZEIXU — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) April 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation put out a tweet on Thursday dismissing rumours about any lockdown in Chennai. A fake screenshot of a popular Tamil news channel was doing the rounds on social media claiming that there is going to be a complete lockdown for 12 days starting from April 19. Attaching the screenshot, the civic body wrote, “Do not trust the fake news about Covid-19 lockdown that are being forwarded. Follow, Greater Chennai Corporation’s official social media handles to keep you posted about the latest updates.”

On the other hand, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan has called for a meeting with all the officials, including Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, to discuss further measures to control the spread of the virus.

(With inputs from PTI)