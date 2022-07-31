Upgradation of Anna Cancer Research Institute will be over in a year: Tamil Nadu Minister

July 31, 2022 7:16:53 am
The work to upgrade the Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Kancheepuram near here, as India’s premier research institute for cancer treatment and research, is progressing briskly and it would be completed in a year’s time, Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday.
The Rs 300 crore project, was among the numerous initiatives of Chief Minister M K Stalin in the health sector and this centre would serve the patients not only in Tamil Nadu but also those in other parts of the country, he said.
Also, steps have been taken to partner with the prestigious Adyar Cancer Institute here to detect cancer in early stage among the people, especially women aged 30 and above, the Minister told reporters here after launching a special cancer screening camp for women.
A mobile campaign vehicle, which has been touring all over the State, was stationed at the camp in Saidapet to create awareness on cancer. Today’s screening camp was held at nearly 15 places in association with the Rotary Club.
Subscriber Only Stories
The government facilities throughout the state have been equipped with the latest ultra sound mamogram and x-ray mamogram and other equipment to detect cancer, Subramanian said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
SS Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in the West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix but praises streamer for taking the film worldwide
Chess Olympiad acquires some dance moves in Tamil Nadu
Margaret Alva: ‘Mamata can’t be frightened... We’ve been talking’Premium
'New variant of Covid likely by November, may evade vaccine'
Latest News
While You Were Asleep: Weightlifter Bindyarani wins silver, Vandana stars in Indias’s 3-1 win over Wales, Srihari finishes 7th in 100m backstroke
Upgradation of Anna Cancer Research Institute will be over in a year: Tamil Nadu Minister
Madras HC orders registration of murder case against police
534 uncovered villages in Tamil Nadu to get 4G mobile service soon
Lakes of Bengaluru | From swimming spot to ‘urinal spot’: Bengaluru’s Kithaganur lake hit by encroachment and apathy
Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards
Why a health-food movement is spreading across India
What the monsoon tells us about love, hope, peace, sharing and celebration
Take 5 | Advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi: Lawyers’ coats can’t be worn in summers. If we are drenched in sweat, how will we work?
EPFO: No tweak to investment, life certificate process eased
States, Centre to meet on labour: Modalities of four codes key agenda
Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change