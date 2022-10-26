Unloaded handgun found at Chennai’s Marina beach, probe on to find owner

An unloaded handgun was found abandoned at Chennai’s Marina beach Tuesday. The police recovered the gun and started a probe to find the owner.

A person named Suresh N of Nochikuppam found the gun and handed it over to constable Arokiya Raj of the Coastal Security Group (CSG), who was on duty near the lighthouse, the police said.

Constable Raj immediately alerted the CSG inspector, who registered a complaint and handed the gun over to the D-5 Marina police station.

“Under the Marina police station inspector, a team of officials are carrying out the probe to find the owner of the handgun and how it landed here. The gun was not loaded with bullets,” the police said.