scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Unloaded handgun found at Chennai’s Marina beach, probe on to find owner

A person named Suresh N of Nochikuppam found the gun and handed it over to constable Arokiya Raj of the Coastal Security Group (CSG), who was on duty near the lighthouse, the police said.

Constable Raj immediately alerted the CSG inspector, who registered a complaint and handed the gun over to the D-5 Marina police station. (File)

An unloaded handgun was found abandoned at Chennai’s Marina beach Tuesday. The police recovered the gun and started a probe to find the owner.

A person named Suresh N of Nochikuppam found the gun and handed it over to constable Arokiya Raj of the Coastal Security Group (CSG), who was on duty near the lighthouse, the police said.

Constable Raj immediately alerted the CSG inspector, who registered a complaint and handed the gun over to the D-5 Marina police station.

More from Chennai

“Under the Marina police station inspector, a team of officials are carrying out the probe to find the owner of the handgun and how it landed here. The gun was not loaded with bullets,” the police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 12:49:22 pm
Next Story

Bobby Madley to referee Premier League game four years after sacking

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement