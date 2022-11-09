scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Union Minister Kishan Reddy inspects metro station in Chennai

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy travelled by the metro train to Alandur from Vadapalani

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North East Region (DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy during an inspection at Vadapalani Metro Rail station, in Chennai, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy inspected the Vadapalani Metro Rail station here on Tuesday and interacted with the commuters. He travelled by the metro train to Alandur from Vadapalani.

The minister urged the officials to provide basic amenities to the passengers immediately.

Reddy, who holds the portfolio of Development of North East Region (DoNER), later told reporters that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions, metro rail facility is being expanded in all the cities.

The minister urged the officials to provide basic amenities to the passengers immediately. (Screenshot/@kishanreddybjp)

Accordingly, states have been allocated necessary funds. The Tamil Nadu government has also been allocated funds for the metro rail works, apart from that for additional works, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equally e...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equally e...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

Following the completion of metro rail work in cities under the Phase 1 of the project, works have been taken up under the Phase 2 of the project.

“Visited and inspected the Vadapalani Metro Railway station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, today. Had an engaging conversation with fellow passengers while travelling by Metro Rail from Vadapalani to Alandur,” Reddy said in a tweet.

More from Chennai

Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) M A Siddique accompanied the Union Minister during the inspection.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 07:33:40 am
Next Story

Three Chola-era idols seized from German national in Auroville

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement