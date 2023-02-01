scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Union Budget discriminates Tamil Nadu, presented with eye on 2024 LS polls, says CPI

Pointing to the announcement on central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore to be given to upper Badra project for sustainable micro-irrigation in Karnataka, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said the Centre which announced to provide huge funds to the neighbouring state has not provided GST compensation due for Tamil Nadu.

Sitharaman had presented the fifth budget of Modi 2.0 and the last full-fledged budget before the general elections next year. (PTI)
There has been mixed reaction in Tamil Nadu to the Union Budget 2023 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday with the CPI, an ally of the ruling DMK, claiming that the State was being ‘discriminated’ and that the announcements were made with an eye on 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Pointing to the announcement on central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore to be given to upper Badra project for sustainable micro-irrigation in Karnataka, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said the Centre which announced to provide huge funds to the neighbouring state has not provided GST compensation due for Tamil Nadu. “This displays discrimination for political reasons,” he said.

Sitharaman had presented the fifth budget of Modi 2.0 and the last full-fledged budget before the general elections next year.

The announcement on revamped credit guarantee for MSMEs with infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in corpus, Mutharasan said is “meager.” “The micro small and medium enterprises are the backbone of the country’s economy and the basis of self-reliance. The amount of Rs 9,000 crore is very meagre,” Mutharasan said in a statement here.

The budget does not extend a helping hand to the construction sector, and the welfare of 93 percent of unorganised workers, including construction workers, and migrant workers has been neglected.

“In total, the CPI feels that this budget has deceived the people, as usual, and has shown a green flag to the corporate companies exerting pressure on the Centre,” the CPI leader said.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T T V Dhinakaran said the budget has both welcome and disappointing features.

“Though the income tax ceiling exemption is a welcome respite, the budget has not announced any measures to tackle the threat of slow economic growth and unemployment. This is disappointing,” he said.

Also, the absence of any major announcements or special initiatives for Tamil Nadu is disheartening,” Dhinakaran said.

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai said the budget is like the axle and it will foster India’s growth for the next quarter century.

Meanwhile, BJP’s allies, both former Chief Ministers K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam heading two factions, are engrossed in announcing candidates for the Erode East Assembly by-poll.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 19:12 IST
