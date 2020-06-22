Udumalpet Honour Killing: Shankar’s father-in-law acquitted by Madras HC

The murder of 22-year-old Shankar outside the Udumalpet bus stand had shook the country as it was captured by a CCTV camera when the crime happened. The murder of 22-year-old Shankar outside the Udumalpet bus stand had shook the country as it was captured by a CCTV camera when the crime happened.

Over two years after a Principal District and Sessions court in Tiruppur awarded death sentence to six of the 11 accused in the murder of V Shankar, a Dalit youth who married a woman from a higher caste, the Madras high court on Monday set aside the death sentence imposed on the woman’s father B Chinnaswamy and acquitted him of all charges.

And the death sentence of five others was commuted to life, “25 years of imprisonment” in the sensational murder case.

A division bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar had acquitted Chinnaswamy and set aside all the charges including that of criminal conspiracy.

In December 2017, the lower court acquitted the woman’s mother Annalakshmi and uncle Pandidurai. Acquittal of Kausalya’s mother and two others have also been confirmed by the court, as there was an appeal moved by an investigation officer against their acquittal in the trial court.

There were two more convicts in the case, one who was awarded life imprisonment and another who was sentenced to five years of rigorous jail term by the lower court.

The murder of 22-year-old outside the Udumalpet bus stand had shook the country as it was captured by a CCTV camera when the crime happened. Video footage went viral on social media, leading to protests in the state as it was a caste murder. The gang that killed Shankar was allegedly sent by his wife Kausalya’s father, Chinnasamy, a driver and a local money lender, from Palani.

Shankar and Kausalya had met two years before the murder while they were studying at an engineering college in Pollachi, near Coimbatore. After her family opposed their relationship, she started staying at Shankar’s house.

The murder happened on a day they visited Udumalpet town to buy clothes for his birthday and a farewell party in the college, eight months after their marriage.

It was the CCTV footage that had helped the police nab the culprits. The footage showed Shankar collapsing in a pool of blood after the attack and Kausalya pleading for help.

Later, Kausalya, who suffered severe head injuries in the attack, chose to stay with Shankar’s family.

Kausalya’s statement against her own parents played a key role in the conviction in the lower court when mainstream political parties including the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK chose not to intervene in the case fearing a backlash from the powerful OBC-Thevar community, to which Kausalya’s family belonged. The murder happened two months before the 2016 Assembly polls.

Six months after Shankar’s murder, Kausalya cleared a central government exam and bagged a permanent job. Her legal fight also saw her emerge as an icon of anti-caste movements and a familiar face in collectives against caste and honour killings across the state.

In December 2018, she married Sakthi, an activist and the player of parai, a traditional Music instrument, at a ceremony that was solemnised by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam party.

After the Madras HC order on Monday morning, the government counsel said they will definitely challenge the HC order in a higher court. “We will study the order, look at reasons for this acquittal and we will go ahead with an appeal. The government has a strong view against such caste murders, we will challenge it,” he said.

Kausalya’s mother said the verdict “was god’s verdict.”

