Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in Tamil Nadu cabinet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Wednesday inducted his son and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin into his cabinet. Udhayanidhi, also DMK youth wing secretary, was sworn in as a minister by Governor R N Ravi at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Udhayanidhi has been allotted the Youth Welfare and Sports Development portfolio, and has additional responsibility of Special Programme Implementation, and Poverty Alleviation Programme and Rural Indebtedness.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Udhayanidhi posted a photograph on Twitter with his parents and thanked his father for involving him in his cabinet. He said he would work towards making Tamil Nadu the sports capital of India.

“I thank Chief Minister M K Stalin for providing me with an opportunity to be part of the Dravidian model cabinet, which had been implementing social justice schemes and protecting the welfare of Tamils. I will consider this as a responsibility and not as a post and work towards it,” he tweeted.

Udhayanidhi, who heads one of South India’s most influential film companies, also confirmed that Maamannan would be his last film.