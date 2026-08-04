Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested Live Updates: Tamil Nadu tense as cop action sparks DMK protests

Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested on Tuesday (ANI photo/AI-enhanced)
Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Udhayandhi Stalin was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged remarks against Chief Minister Vijay. The DMK leader allegedly made a sexually suggestive reference to the Chief Minister’s friendship with a popular Tamil actor. Following the police action, hundreds of DMK workers are staging protests in different parts of Tamil Nadu.
Police detained Udhayanidhi from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, around 11 AM after waiting outside the premises while discussions took place with the DMK’s legal team. Along with him, several DMK cadres were also detained by the police.
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He was later taken to Thanjavur, where he is expected to be questioned in the case registered over his speech at a protest meeting on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. Speaking to reporters while being escorted by police, Udhayanidhi denied making the statements attributed to him and alleged that the action was intended to shift focus away from public issues. “I am being arrested for things I never said,” he said, adding that the ruling TVK government was “living in reels”. Calling the police action a “comedy”, he said he would challenge the case through legal means.
During his address, Udhayanidhi criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the Cauvery issue, saying the state had not received the water it was entitled to from Karnataka. As he spoke, sections of the audience began chanting the name of a well-known Tamil actor who is widely perceived to share a close friendship with Chief Minister Vijay. Pausing briefly and smiling at the crowd, Udhayanidhi made a remark that was widely interpreted as carrying a sexual innuendo. The audience responded with applause and laughter, after which he added, “I mean I was referring to Cauvery only.”
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