Udhayanidhi hits back at Edappadi, says AIADMK leader is loyal to BJP and not his party

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin Monday claimed that AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami is loyal just to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders not to the leaders of his party like M G Ramachandran or J Jayalalithaa.

While campaigning for Secular Progressive Alliance candidate E V K S Elangovan ahead of the Erode Assembly bypoll, Udhayanidhi claimed the AIADMK candidate, former MLA KS Thennarasu, has been rejected by the voters and in that frustration and fear of losing the bypoll, Edappadi had questioned Chief Minister M K Stalin whether he was man enough to seek votes by not confining them in temporary sheds.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK Interim General Secretary, Udhayanidhi displayed a picture of him falling at the feet of expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala and said this is his bravery.

Listing out the various initiatives of the Stalin-led government for the welfare of the people, including the Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai, the new multi-speciality hospital on the campus of King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy at a cost of Rs 240 crore, Udhayanidhi alleged that PM Modi laid the foundation stone for AIIMS at Madurai in 2019 at Rs 3,000 crore.

“Kalaignar’s grandson has come here seeking votes for E V R Periyar’s grandson,” Udhayanidhi said and claimed the Congress candidate will win by a margin of 50,000 votes.

He also displayed a brick with AIIMS written on it to indicate no construction activity has started. “This is the AIIMS hospital,” Udhayanidhi said while holding the brick.

In reply to Udhayanidhi’s comments, BJP leader K Annamalai, who is campaigning in Erode for Thennarasu, also held a brick and called Udhayanidhi a ‘brick thief’.

Annamalai claimed that there is a difference between him and Udhayanidhi. The BJP leader said Udhayanidhi is going around with the stolen brick from the AIIMS construction site whereas the one he held is a testament to the 11 medical colleges that were constructed in the state during the regime of BJP-led NDA at Centre and AIADMK in the state.