Two women thrown out of Chennai club over ‘indecent behaviour’

A same-sex couple were allegedly thrown out of a club by its management in Chennai over ‘inappropriate behaviour’. Rasika Gopalakrishnan and her friend, Shivangi Singh, were shown the door at Studio, a club at The Slate Hotels situated at Khader Nawaz Khan road in Nungambakkam, on July 28.

Advertising

The incident came to light after the duo posted about the incident on social media.

In their posts on Facebook, the couple said that they had been dancing with each other at the club when they noticed a group of men staring at them continuously. “As far as we knew, almost everyone else was enjoying themselves as much as we did, yet why did we draw such unwarranted attention? Why was it so hard to digest that 2 people of the same sex were dancing together? I was appalled at the way in which we were immediately fetishized by the people around us” (sic), wrote Rasika.

According to the post, since Shivangi was feeling sick, the women headed to the washroom where they were later accosted by four male bouncers and one female bouncer of the club, who accused them of behaving inappropriately and insisted that the two leave the hotel immediately.

Advertising

Shivangi posted on Facebook that the duo later spoke to the manager who claimed that the women were making other people at the club uncomfortable with their public display of affection and said he had the footage of the duo as proof. “WE were thrown out because we were making the straight people in the club uncomfortable” (sic), said Shivangi.

She said the manager did not let the women watch the footage and alleged that he had lied in a bid to make the women take back their complaints.

The women said they were doing nothing inappropriate in a public space and were careful to remain decent at the club.

Shivangi posted an update on Facebook the next day that the manager had contacted them and made a veiled threat to release their footage online. “He also said at some point that since we made our story public on social media, he could have also released the videos. (Talk about threatening us.)” (sic), said Shivangi.

When Indianexpress.com reached out to the women, they said, “We are not giving anymore interviews as it’s becoming very overwhelming for us”.

A statement from The Slate is awaited.