Friday, December 03, 2021
Chennai: Two, including victim’s mother, held over sexual assault of minor

On learning that her partner had been sexually abusing her daughter, the woman allegedly asked the teen not to reveal the matter to anyone.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
December 3, 2021 5:18:34 pm
The city police have arrested two persons, including the victim’s mother, in a case related to the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Chennai.

The 32-year-old accused had lost her husband a few years ago and had been living with her three daughters. For the past few months, a 33-year-old man had been living with her.

According to a statement released by the Chennai police, the man had been sexually assaulting the woman’s 14-year-old daughter. On coming to know of the matter, the woman allegedly asked her daughter not to reveal it to anyone. The girl, however, informed her uncle who lodged a complaint at Madipakkam police station against his sister and her partner on Thursday.

A police official at Madipakkam station said the two were arrested later in the day under section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Pocso Act and produced before a magistrate which remanded them in custody.

