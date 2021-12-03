Chennai: Two, including victim’s mother, held over sexual assault of minor

The city police have arrested two persons, including the victim’s mother, in a case related to the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Chennai.

The 32-year-old accused had lost her husband a few years ago and had been living with her three daughters. For the past few months, a 33-year-old man had been living with her.

According to a statement released by the Chennai police, the man had been sexually assaulting the woman’s 14-year-old daughter. On coming to know of the matter, the woman allegedly asked her daughter not to reveal it to anyone. The girl, however, informed her uncle who lodged a complaint at Madipakkam police station against his sister and her partner on Thursday.

A police official at Madipakkam station said the two were arrested later in the day under section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Pocso Act and produced before a magistrate which remanded them in custody.