Two teachers suspended in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi after casteist conversation goes viral

The Chief Educational Officer in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district ordered the suspension of two teachers on Thursday after an audio clip of them speaking against certain castes recently went viral.

As per the audio clip leaked ahead of the parent-teachers association (PTA) election at a government higher secondary school near Vilathikulam, where close to 700 students are enrolled, a computer teacher – identified only as Meena – first speaks to a male student and later hands over the phone allegedly to maths teacher Kalaiselvi. The latter is heard telling the boy that the elections are going to take place and that some teachers are insisting that the administration must not enrol students from his village.

She goes on to inform the student that they should not allow people from Scheduled Castes to take over the school. In reply, the student says everyone is equal, but the teacher replies that if they allow people from that community to take over the school, then they would not allow students from other communities to study at the school.

The teacher is further heard asking him to bring parents belonging to a particular community to participate in the PTA election and added that she does not see caste differences, but the current situation was making her do so.

The audio clip was shared by several people on social media and many urged the school education department to immediately initiate action against the teacher.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, District Chief Educational Officer Baladhandyudhapani said the audio clip was recorded in April and they are enquiring why this was shared now on social media. He also said the student who spoke to the teacher had recently completed his Class XII.

“We have initially suspended two teachers based on the audio clip, further actions regarding this would be taken. If a complaint is registered on behalf of any student or parent, then the police might register a case against the teachers,” he said.