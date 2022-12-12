Two robbers who targeted woman at night in Chennai arrested: Police

The Chennai police arrested two men who were allegedly part of a four-member gang that robbed a woman early on Monday. One of them was nabbed while he tried to escape by diving into the sea, police said.

When targeted by the gang at 3.30am, the woman was in an autorickshaw that had stopped at Marina Loop Road in the city because of heavy rain, according to police. The gang of four men had approached the autorickshaw on the pretext of sheltering from the rain. They attacked her with a knife and made away with her cash and jewellery.

According to the woman, the driver of the autorickshaw fled the spot fearing the gang would attack him as well. She said she was returning after visiting her relatives near Santhome Church.

The woman cried for help and beat police officers came to her rescue, but three of the men sped away on a motorcycle.

Police arrested the fourth member of the gang, M Santhoshkumar (22) of Ayanavaram, after chasing him down while he ran into the sea. They arrested another member, D Ram Prasadh (23), from Washermanpet later in the day.

Police said the accused had previously been booked on charges including burglary and attempt to murder.