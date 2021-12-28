Two Omicron cases detected in Puducherry

The health department is conducting random tests on the local population to check the spread of the virus. (Representational)

Samples of two persons returned positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Puducherry on Tuesday. The health department said that one of the patients is an 80-year-old elderly person, whereas the other is a 20-year-old woman.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, G Sriramulu, the director of the Department of Health, said special teams have been formed to trace the contacts of the infected persons. He added that the infected persons don’t seem to have any travel history as per initial reports.

“One of the infected persons is an 80-year-old man, he got admitted to the hospital and recently recovered from the infection. The woman was in home Isolation. We don’t know the full details of how they got infected with Omicron. Their sample results came today (Tuesday). We are sending the samples of all those infected with Covid-19 for genome sequencing. It is taking at least 20 days to get the results,” he said.

Officials claimed that most people are not adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. “People are not cooperating. Many do not wear masks in public places. Even if the authorities instruct them to wear one, they don’t listen to them. How many people can be fined? At the end of the day, it’s up to the individuals to follow the rules for their own safety as well as the safety of their near ones,” a health department official said.

The health department is conducting random tests on the local population to check the spread of the virus.

The emergence of Omicron has come just a few days ahead of the New year for which the Puducherry government has made grand plans. As per the release from the government, more than 40 music concerts of nationally renowned bands and other live performances will be held at popular destinations like Old Port and Paradise beach on December 30, 31 and January 1.

Moreover, the 27th International Yoga Festival is also scheduled to take place in Puducherry from January 4 to 7. The tourism minister said that municipal, police, public works, and revenue officials will be on duty to provide security to tourists. The government is also planning to operate special buses to transport the tourists.

Nine Covid-19 cases were recorded in the Union territory of Puducherry on Tuesday till 10 am, with two cases in Puducherry, four in Karaikal, and three in Mahe. There are currently 119 active cases, which include 38 patients in hospital and 81 in home isolation.