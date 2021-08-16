Two from West Bengal held in Erode for impersonating as loco pilots

Two youths from West Bengal were apprehended by the Railway Protection Force in Erode for impersonating as loco pilots and travelling in a differently-abled coach of the Shalimar-Tiruvananthapuram Express.

A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, identified as Effaril, who are residents of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, were caught on August 12. They were found to be carrying red and green flags which are used to signal trains, torch lights, and badges printed with their names as assistant loco pilots.

According to the Erode RPF Inspector SA Sunil Kumar, the duo told them that they had been operating trains for over three years.

“They informed us that at Eastern Railways, they have a loco pilot who hires them for duties. This had been happening for the past three years. The loco pilot gave them training and allowed them to operate trains, including passenger ones. They used to get 8-10 days of duty per month. For the last two months, they didn’t have any duty and hence planned a visit to Kerala. They were on their way to Aluva as Effaril’s uncle is involved in the construction business there. Both of them had planned to stay in Aluva for about two months, earn some money and get back to West Bengal,” the Inspector said.

He added that during an inspection on Thursday, the two people were found travelling in the differently-abled coach and when the police asked them details, they were informed that they are the assistant loco pilots. “We got suspicious as they looked too young. They didn’t buy any tickets as they thought they could inform the travelling ticket examiner that they are loco pilots and get away with that. We took them to the station and after inquiry, we registered a case and booked them under different sections of the Railways Act,” Sunil Kumar added.

Effaril is currently at a sub-jail in Perundurai while the 17-year-old boy is lodged at a government observation home in Coimbatore.