Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Two engineers suspended over lift breakdown at Chennai’s Stanley hospital

The Principal Chief Engineer, PWD, has sent a detailed circular to all electrical engineers to be cautious and avoid such incidents in the future.

Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. (stanleymedicalcollege/ website)

The Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (PWD) has suspended two engineers responsible for lift maintenance at the Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. The action comes in the backdrop of a lift breakdown at the hospital.

According to a release from the PWD on Thursday, Health Minister Subramanian Ma, along with secretary P Senthil Kumar, North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Royapuram MLA Idream Murthy, had visited the hospital on November 29 to inaugurate a course in hand surgery and a few other events.

While minister Subramanian, MP Veerasamy, other officials and media personnel were in a lift, it stopped functioning. Nearly 10 minutes later, members from the PWD helped them to jump off the lift from the second floor.

In the release, the department noted that the lift got stuck due to the negligence of the lift engineers. It added that when minister Subramanian enquired about the issue with others, they informed him that the lift often stops working.

“Engineer D Sasichandran and assistant engineer V Kalaivani are temporarily suspended,” the release read.

The Principal Chief Engineer, PWD, has sent a detailed circular to all electrical engineers to be cautious and avoid such incidents in the future. The circular also urged engineers to work together with concerned medical colleges to ensure that lifts and other electrical appliances function properly.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 09:20:50 pm
